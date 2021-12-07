Moneycontrol Pro: Gabriel India in focus, here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agrawal of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock he is tracking closely, Gabriel India.

The stock is currently trading at 18.2 times FY23 earnings, which is very reasonable for a company like this.

The company has around 25 percent market share in two-wheeler industry and 65 percent market share in three-wheeler industry, 20 percent market share in passenger vehicle and 75 percent market share in commercial vehicle space.

The company is witnessing a significant opportunity in export markets as US and European OEMs have started reducing their dependence on the Chinese manufacturers.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.