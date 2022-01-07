Moneycontrol Pro: Endurance Technologies shares in focus; here's why

In a few Ideas for Profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agarwal of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock he is tracking closely, Endurance Technologies.

In a few Ideas for Profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agarwal of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock he is tracking closely, Endurance Technologies.

The stock price has fallen by more than 15 percent from its 52-week high in November 2020. The overall market correction and the severe shortage of semiconductor chips – which led to the production cut by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) – proved to be a double-whammy for both, the business and the stock.

However, though COVID-19 has caused a massive disruption, two-wheelers have seen a V-shaped recovery in demand. Endurance generates most of its revenue from this segment and has a very strong position due to its technologically advanced products and hence it is the best proxy to play the growth in the two-wheeler segment. The stock currently trades at 25.8 times FY23 projected earnings, which is very reasonable for the company like Endurance Technologies.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.