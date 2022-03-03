0

Moneycontrol Pro: Emami shares in focus; here's why

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nandish Shah of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Emami.

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nandish Shah of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Emami.
Emami continues to reward its shareholders and has declared dividend of Rs 8 per share till date. In addition to the dividend, Emami has also announced a buyback through open market route at a price not exceeding Rs 550 per share amounting to Rs 162 crore. Emami is trading at a P/E multiple of 27 times FY23 earnings which is at a discount to other FMCG players.
Emami portfolio includes brands like Navratna, Boroplus, Fair and Handsome, Kesh King and Zandu. In the hair care segment, Kesh King continues to do well while male grooming segment is yet to recover. As far as Navratna is concerned, last couple of summer seasons were impacted due to COVID-19 related disruptions, however, the management expects Navratna to bounce back strongly this season.
Watch the accompanying video for more details.
