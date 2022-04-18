Moneycontrol Pro: EIH in focus, here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Bharat Gianani of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, EIH Associated Hotels.

Buy / Sell EIH Assoc Hotel share TRADE

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Bharat Gianani of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, EIH Associated Hotels.

The demand improvement has been pretty strong post normalization after two years of COVID-19. The leisure demand is already above the pre-COVID levels, while the business in corporate is picking up.

The resumption of international travel last month is positive for the company. EIH with its luxury positioning under the Oberoi brand is preferred by many international tourists. Additionally, EIH supplies food for many international flights which should also benefit.

Expect margins to improve as the company has lowered its cost structure by reducing the employee expenses, power and fuel expenses as well as corporate overheads.

Watch the accompanying video for more details