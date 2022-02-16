Moneycontrol Pro: Dalmia Bharat in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Sachin Pal of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Dalmia Bharat.

Dalmia Bharat is one of the leading cement manufacturers in the country. The performance of the Q3 which is the December quarter was subdued on account of the multiple factors. Its volumes declined by 2 percent year-on-year primarily due to persistent rains and cyclones in the eastern region.

Southern region did better on a relative basis however overall off take was lower compared to last year.

On the margins front, the company saw a sharp dip in the operating margins to 15 percent from around 25 percent last year on account of higher input cost and sharp surge in the expenses.

