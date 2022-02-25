Moneycontrol Pro: CMS Info Systems in focus; here's why

In a few Ideas for Profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Sharma of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock he is tracking closely, CMS Info Systems.

Company enjoys the EBITDA margin of around 26 percent. It is leading 44 percent market share in the cash management business and high recurring revenue with the strong orderbook. At the current market price, CMS Info Systems is trading at FY23 P/E of 13 times, which is reasonable and offers good upside.

It is a cash and automated teller machine (ATM) management solution provider and enjoys clear leadership in the industry. Its clients includes major public sector and private sector banks. Its 70 percent revenue comes from the cash management services another 28 percent comes from the managed services.

