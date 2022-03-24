Moneycontrol Pro: Bosch in focus; here's why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agrawal talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Bosch.

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agrawal talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Bosch.

On the back of strong product portfolio, Bosch enjoys the leadership position. It is around 75 percent of market share in diesel-injection system.

In light of the upcoming opportunities in digital solutions and electrification of vehicles, the company will continue to add new products to its portfolio. All these provide new avenues for the growth for the company.

Currently the company trades at around 25.5 times FY23 earnings which is much lower than its long-term EBITDA of around 29.5. Investors are advised to accumulate this stock during this soft patch.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here