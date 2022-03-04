0

Moneycontrol Pro: BEL shares in focus, here's why

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Jitendra Gupta talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL).

BEL offers a good opportunity in the light of strong earnings visibility, order book pick up in execution and of course attractive valuations. Due to strong order inflows, the company’s order book stands at lifetime high of Rs 56,600 crore, this is four times its annual revenue providing a very good revenue visibility.
In terms of valuation, it is trading at 17 times its FY23 estimated earnings offering a dividend yield of close to 3 percent which is closer to 15 percent EBITDA margin and RoCE of 32 percent. This stock certainly deserves attention especially post the correction in share prices.
Watch the accompanying video for more details.
