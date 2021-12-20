Moneycontrol Pro: Bajaj Healthcare in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Sachin Pal of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Bajaj Healthcare.

Bajaj Healthcare is a manufacturer of bulk drugs as well as formulations.

Performance of the business in quarter two, which is a September quarter was relatively weak compared to last year. However, the primary reason for a weak performance in the last quarter was that the company reported a very high set of sales of ascorbic acid which had very strong demand during the initial phase of the pandemic.

Over the course of time the demand for these products has come down and therefore the sales of the company in this quarter was weak compared to last year.

