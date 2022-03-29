Moneycontrol Pro: AMI Organics shares in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Anubhav Sahu talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, AMI Organics.

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Anubhav Sahu talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, AMI Organics.

AMI Organics has a dominant presence in some of the pharma intermediate molecules and presents a strong export opportunity. Now key trigger for the company at play is the improved operations of the acquired facilities from Gujarat Organics. Here our current utilisation levels of 40 percent and company expect it to be about 85 percent in next two years.

Secondly, the company's Ankleshwar facility will be repurposed for the expansion of pharma intermediates. It has recently received environmental clearance for a capacity of 367 tonne per month, which once completed will be more than double the capacity for pharma intermediate.

One of the key strengths of the company is its expertise in Piperazine chemistry.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.