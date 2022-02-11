Moneycontrol Pro: ABFRL in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Jitendra Gupta of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL).

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Jitendra Gupta of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL).

The company posted its best-ever quarterly performance in the quarter gone and revenues were 16 percent above the pre-COVID levels, while the operating margins improved 400 basis points. Due to an increase in the top-line as well as tight working capital control the company generated Rs 1,000 crore of cash flows, and the company was net debt negative as of the end of the quarter.

For the Lifestyle brand, the company is expanding its presence especially in tier-III and below towns. For the value Pantaloons segment, the company has enhanced its product range and unveiled a new brand identity.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.

Catch all the stock market live updates here.