Moneycontro Pro: Ramkrishna Forgings posts over 50% jump in Q3 earnings

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agrawal of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Ramkrishna Forgings.

On a year-on-year basis, the company witnessed a significant improvement in its quarterly number as demand picked up sharply. Q3 revenues recorded 50.7 percent growth and the operating margin expanded by around 370 basis points on the back of operating leverage.

Moving on to the outlook - during the last quarter, the company secured six new orders worth Rs 220 crore from various regions. The company has won an order worth Rs 600 crore in the current fiscal. Given the strong order book and the demand momentum in the export markets, the company is expected to do well going forward.

