Updated : April 28, 2021 10:30:04 IST

Deepak Nitrite jumped 9 percent on April 27, making a new life high. Intraday trading volumes were highest in seven months and there has also been a 15 percent addition in the open interest across all series.

In fact, in the last 5 days, it has moved up 14 percent outperforming the benchmark NSE 500 with 45 percent growth in volumes in the last 5 days as compared to the last one month and similarly deliverables also higher by as much as 35 percent.

At this point of time look at key support of Rs 1,610 - that’s a 20-day moving average (DMA), but a lot of strength as has been the case for a lot of the other chemical stocks.

