Momentumisers: Titan shares in focus; here’s why

There are multiple newspaper reports of some acquisition that Titan would make in the wearable tech space; though it refused to comment on it, this is something to monitor.

Also, towards the end of the year, there is a fair amount of mutual fund ownership in the stock and there could be some purchase there. Not just in the cash market, in Futures as well the open interest jumped by 4.5 odd percent and a lot of fresh long positions were added.

On Thursday, March 17, when the stock had a record high, nearly 1.5 lakh shares were marked for delivery and that's two times in the last three months but valuations not cheap 90 times FY23 earnings is what it trades at.

