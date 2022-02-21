Momentumisers: Speciality Restaurants shares in focus; here’s why

Speciality Restaurants’ stock is still way off its all-time high and IPO issue price but it's still at a near 3-year high.

Speciality Restaurants’ stock is still way off its all-time high and IPO issue price but it's still at a near 3-year high.

Here are the possible reasons for this up move – there is gradual unlock as dine-in resumes; the company gets 71 percent of its revenues from dine-in, but more important is that the company reported extremely strong

Q3FY22 numbers with a profit of Rs 11 crore compared to the loss of Rs 3.7 crore and this is better than the pre-pandemic (COVID-19) levels.

The revenues that it did in the third quarter is Rs 89 crore which is much better than all of the 9-months of last year at Rs 85 odd crore and despite the pandemic, the company opened 59 cloud kitchens and at the same time getting a substantial amount of their revenues from delivery etc., is all that the street is perhaps looking at.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.