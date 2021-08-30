Momentumisers: Reliance Industries in focus, here’s why

Reliance Industries was up 3.5 percent last week. The stock outperformed the frontline index and, in this month, it's up almost 9.5 odd percent.

Apart from this month, the stock has done virtually nothing. In fact, including this month’s 9.5 percent gain, the year’s gain comes up to around 12.2 percent.

In the last 12 months, Reliance has grown around 5 percent in terms of its share price and this compares with Nifty itself, which is up by 43.5 odd percent. So, it was underperforming for the last 12 months and this month, it got some of its mojo back.

In fact, not just that, technically speaking as well, the current market price of around Rs 2,227 is above the 20-day moving average (DMA) and looking at the setup between 20 and 200-day moving averages, the most recent average is higher than the less recent average, say 20-DMA above the 50-DMA, which in turn is above the 100-DMA. So that's suggesting that there is inherent strength.

The stock is about 6 percent away from its 52-week high; very close to its annual general meeting (AGM) period high of around Rs 2,251. So those are a couple of levels to definitely monitor.

Fundamentally, there are a few triggers. The first one, of course, is the clean energy vertical, which is now picking up with a few announcements made out there. Second, the unlock trade for the retail business. Third, the market share opportunity in the telecom industry is factoring in a duopoly and finally, crude prices are also rising, so that gives some fillip to their gross refining margin (GRM).

Disclosure: Network 18, which publishes cnbctv18.com, is a part of the Reliance Group.