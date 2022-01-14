Momentumisers: Polycab India shares in focus; here’s why

The stock of Polycab India rallied 8.5 percent yesterday, January 13, and that came in the last one hour of trade.

The stock of Polycab India rallied 8.5 percent yesterday, January 13, and that came in the last one hour of trade.

Yesterday’s volumes were 5-times the average volumes. Therefore, based on some data as far as the NSE volumes are concerned, yesterday around 19 lakh shares were traded and the 5-day average is around 3.5 lakh. The turnover yesterday was around Rs 500 crore and the 5-day average is Rs 92 crore.

The current market price is around Rs 2,685 per share so, it is comfortably above the 20-50-100 and 200-day moving average (DMA).

The open interest was up 50.5 percent yesterday and there were fresh longs on the stock as well.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.