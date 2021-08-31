Momentumisers: ONGC in focus, here’s why

Crude oil prices have been quite volatile, in fact, it’s seen a bit of a dip in the month of August, but in the last few days, it has seen a bit of an uptick and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is a direct beneficiary.

What's the news in terms of crude?

Hurricane Ida was expected to hit the coast.

The street is still analysing in terms of what is the impact and whether or not that storm is receding. So that is point number one.

The second factor, tomorrow, September 1, a meeting with the OPEC plus. So how much more supply will they release in the market? That's what will determine the move in terms of crude oil prices.

Coming to ONGC and why the stock is on the radar. Yesterday's, August 30, delivery statistics were nearly 50 percent higher than an average seen in the previous 10 trading sessions. So close to around 80 lakh shares were delivered on the NSE and even in terms of delivery percentage, it was around 50 percent compared to 30-35 odd percent seen in the previous 10 trading sessions.

Technically, the stock looks strong because yesterday, it conquered the 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving average (DMA) as well. It conquered all those marks and the big question is, can it move back towards the 52-week high that we saw early in the month of June, and from there the stock will see a sharp correction and that's around Rs 128; sustaining above these levels could make it stronger for more.

