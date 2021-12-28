Momentumisers: Navin Fluorine shares in focus; here’s why

Navin Fluorine International is at all-time high levels with a 6 percent gain that the stock saw yesterday, December 27.

Navin Fluorine International is at all-time high levels with a 6 percent gain that the stock saw yesterday, December 27.

This year it's up 62 percent ahead of the Nifty 500 index seeing just 28 percent gains.

The strong move yesterday was backed by higher volumes; traded volume yesterday was at 3.7 times of two-week average volumes and delivery volumes were at 2.5 times that of two-week average volumes.

The stock is well above its 20-50-100 day moving average (DMA) and the recent low that the stock saw last month, in November was Rs 3,287.

The possible trigger includes a healthy order book that the company has, new customer addition across segments, higher contribution from its high-value business and a strong product pipeline that the company has.

For more details, watch the accompanying video