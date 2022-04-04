Momentumisers: Mrs Bectors Food in focus; here’s why

Buy / Sell Bectors Food share
It's down 27 percent from its all-time high as well.
The company make biscuits under the Cremica brand and while all key inputs of the biscuits - wheat, palm oil and sugar have seen big inflation; they have two parts of the business that have a cost-push or cost pass which is supplying buns to QSR like Burger King, McDonald's as well as KFC and they contract manufacture Oreo and Chocobakes for Mondelez, which is Cadbury.
So these parts of their business are relatively immune to inflation which may be the reason why the stock saw a big move.
