Momentumisers: MCX outperforms Nifty; here’s why

Updated : March 18, 2021 10:38 AM IST

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has outperformed Nifty in the last one week or even last one month. Looking at the weekly change, MCX has gained about 5.5 percent when compared to Nifty which has declined by a little over 2 percent. In terms of monthly momentum, they have gained about 6.2 percent on the market price. However, Nifty has gained only about 1.3 percent.

The stock is trading between 50-day moving average (DMA) and 100-DMA. So what is the way ahead for this company fundamentally? Bullion volume can drive the growth ahead and it’s a good bet given the fact that commodity prices are increasing and analysts are expecting EBITDA CAGR of 21 percent between FY22-23.

