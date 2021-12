Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has outperformed Nifty in the last week and yesterday, December 8, delivery volumes were highest in 38 trading sessions.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has outperformed Nifty in the last week and yesterday, December 8, delivery volumes were highest in 38 trading sessions.

The weekly gain here is about 3.7 percent compared to the Nifty gain of about 0.4 percent.

On monthly basis, the stock has declined more than 7 percent compared to a decline of 3.2 in Nifty . The stock crossed 100-day moving average (DMA) yesterday.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.