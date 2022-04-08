0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Momentumisers: Laxmi Organic in focus; here’s why

Profile image
By Sonal Bhutra   IST (Published)
Mini

Laxmi Organic Industries has been seeing momentum in the last couple of days. Yesterday, April 7, it was up 3 percent; this month it is up around 16 percent, but it has fallen sharply from the top and it's still 25 percent off the 52-week high level, but volumes have picked up.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Laxmi Organic share

TRADE
Laxmi Organic Industries has been seeing momentum in the last couple of days. Yesterday, April 7, it was up 3 percent; this month it is up around 16 percent, but it has fallen sharply from the top and it's still 25 percent off the 52-week high level, but volumes have picked up.
Yesterday's volumes were around 3.5 times the average daily trading volumes and looking at the NSE data, in terms of turnover, turnover for the stock has also picked up. So, yesterday it was around Rs 275 crore, on April 6th it was Rs 57 crore and it has been picking up.
Catch minute-by-minute updates on the RBI's monetary policy review, and more, here:
It is comfortably above the 20-50-100 day moving average and the company, in a recent conference, did speak about how fundamentals have become stronger after the sharp fall that it saw in Q2.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More