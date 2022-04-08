Momentumisers: Laxmi Organic in focus; here’s why

Laxmi Organic Industries has been seeing momentum in the last couple of days. Yesterday, April 7, it was up 3 percent; this month it is up around 16 percent, but it has fallen sharply from the top and it's still 25 percent off the 52-week high level, but volumes have picked up.

Buy / Sell Laxmi Organic share TRADE Laxmi Organic Industries has been seeing momentum in the last couple of days. Yesterday, April 7, it was up 3 percent; this month it is up around 16 percent, but it has fallen sharply from the top and it's still 25 percent off the 52-week high level, but volumes have picked up.

Yesterday's volumes were around 3.5 times the average daily trading volumes and looking at the NSE data, in terms of turnover, turnover for the stock has also picked up. So, yesterday it was around Rs 275 crore, on April 6th it was Rs 57 crore and it has been picking up.

It is comfortably above the 20-50-100 day moving average and the company, in a recent conference, did speak about how fundamentals have become stronger after the sharp fall that it saw in Q2.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.