Momentumisers: Key factors behind Tata Steel’s surge

Updated : June 14, 2021 10:14:02 IST

Tata Steel was the top Nifty gainer on Friday, June 12. All the metal stocks saw a fair amount of momentum in the last hour of trade on Friday, and in that Tata Steel topped the list.

It crossed the 20-day moving average (DMA), so technically important as well, Rs 1120 was the 20 DMA and it’s about 7 percent away from its record high.

However, for Tata Steel, Friday’s move was also seminal in the sense that all of June, it was underperforming, and on Friday it moved 4 percent, so as a result of which, the move for June was up 3 percent but it has underlying momentum, it is up 80 percent in this year so far.

A fair amount of long positions have been added in the F&O space, 4 percent open interest added, and this week is important from Tata Steel from the corporate action standpoint too, because on June 17 the stock also goes Rs 25 ex-dividend.

