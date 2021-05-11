Momentumisers: Key factors behind Tata Power’s surge

VIDEOS

Updated : May 11, 2021 10:04:01 IST

Tata Power on Monday ended close to its 52-week high. The stock has been gaining lately after seeing a correction of 20 percent between March 12 and April 12.

In term of trading volume, on Monday, the total number of shares that were traded was double compared to the 10-day average. Not just that, the delivery volumes were up by 2.5 times compared to the 10-day average.

The stock has crossed all the crucial technical levels - 20-day moving average (DMA), 50-DMA, as well as 10-DMA.

Fresh buying has been visible in the stock movement, therefore, one needs to keep an eye on it.

