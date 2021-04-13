  • SENSEX
Momentumisers: Key factors behind Dr Lal PathLabs’ surge

Updated : April 13, 2021 10:16 AM IST

Diagnostic major Dr Lal PathLabs has surged almost 23 percent in April so far amid rising coronavirus cases and as people rush to testing labs. The Futures open interest was up almost 7 percent. The stock is a recent addition into the Futures and Options (F&O) space, so a lot of long positions are added there.

The last five-day delivery average has been almost 1.7 lakh, which is twice what we have seen in the last three months. So a lot of momentum behind it, both technically as well as fundamentally.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.
