Momentumisers: Key factors behind Devyani International’s surge

Devyani International did see an up move around 5 percent yesterday, December 9. It closed at a life high and it has also moved up as much as 25 percent in the last 3 days on good volumes because the last 5 days average volume is up as much as 2 times the one-month average volumes.

Similarly, the deliverables have also moved up as much as 1.86 times as compared to one-month average volumes when compared with the last 5 days.

In the medium-term, the supports are a bit far away because of the sharp up move seen in Devyani International. The 20-day moving average (DMA) stands at around Rs 155 and its 3 days low is at Rs 150.

The key triggers are steady store expansion in the current financial year, FY22 as well as receding for years of the severity of the ongoing pandemic among many other factors playing out in favour of the company

