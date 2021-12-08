Momentumisers: Key factors behind Clean Science & Technology’s surge

Clean Science and Technology got recently listed, in July of 2021, and is up as much as 20 percent over the last 5 days and up 62 percent since the closing of its listing day.

Over the last 5 days, in terms of volumes, it is 2-times as compared to its one month average and similarly, its deliverable volumes are also at 1.5 times the previous one month average.

In terms of its near term support the 3-day low is currently at Rs 2,336 and its 20-day moving average (DMA) is at around Rs 2,226 - these are the levels that one can keep an eye on for and of course in terms of immediate sense are an expectation of improvement in their earnings and that's the reason why strength is seen in the stock

