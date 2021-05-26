  • SENSEX
Momentumisers: Key factors behind Birlasoft’s surge

May 26, 2021

Birlasoft is trading at a new lifetime high after rallying 3.5 percent yesterday, May 25, and a further 2.6 percent at the time of publishing this story.

In fact, considering 3 day period, it hit an intraday low of around Rs 215 and then recovered 42 percent. The upmove has been backed by a good volume surge over the last two days.

It has moved as much as 16 percent in the 5 days outperforming the NSE 500 with good volumes.

At this moment, the near-term support is at Rs 265 which is the stock's 200 day moving average (DMA).

