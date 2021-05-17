  • SENSEX
Momentumisers: Key factors behind Berger Paints’ surge

Updated : May 17, 2021 11:07:12 IST

Shares of Berger Paints India extended gains and has risen around 8 percent last week. The sentiment was up as another paint major Asian Paints surged on the back of the good performance of Asian Paints.

Asian Paints jumped 10 percent on Friday’s trading session and despite weakness in margins because the company said raw material prices have cooled off and it expects things to improve hereon.

However, that’s not all, there was a bit of delivery seen in Berger Paints as well; close to 5 lakh shares were marked for delivery on Friday and that’s more than the average.

In fact, all of last week, on daily basis 3 lakh shares being marked for delivery compared to 1.8 lakh on daily basis in April. Therefore, the stock is moving higher, there are a few triggers and some people are marking that for delivery.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.
