Momentumisers: IndusInd Bank in focus; here’s why

IndusInd Bank outperformed Nifty in the last one week and one month; so over the last one week, the stock is down only 0.5 percent while Nifty is down about 1.4 percent and Bank Nifty is down about 0.4 percent.

Looking at the monthly change, IndusInd Bank has gained about 15.8 percent compared to a negative return on Nifty of about 0.5 percent and Bank Nifty gaining about 1.2 percent, so on a monthly basis, IndusInd Bank has outperformed Nifty as well as Bank Nifty.

The daily trading volume data of yesterday, February 23, was around Rs 334 crore. It was around Rs 232 crore as of February 18th and yesterday's delivery volume was around 24.3 percent.

