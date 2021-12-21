Momentumisers: HUL shares in focus, here’s why

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was a relative outperformer in yesterday’s trade, December 20. However, the big question is - will HUL now perform after underperforming.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was a relative outperformer in yesterday’s trade, December 20. However, the big question is - will HUL now perform after underperforming.

In 2021, so far the Nifty is up 20 percent despite the recent correction that is seen. HUL is down close to 5 percent and from the 52-week high the Nifty has completed a 10 percent correction, but HUL is down close to 20 percent from the highs seen in September 2021.

Valuation wise, looking at its forward earnings, it trades at around 47-48 times out. At its peak, it was at around 60 times odd. So, if money shifts to safer investments and bluer chip names then maybe one can keep an eye on this, but remember, HUL has been an underperformer - will it perform is the question.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel Dsouza for more details.