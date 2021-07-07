Momentumisers: Here’s why Vindhya Telelink is surging

VIDEOS

Updated : July 07, 2021 09:21:26 IST

Vindhya Telelink, a telecom equipment maker, has seen a lot of traction of late; in fact, it is up 16 percent in the last five days.

On Tuesday, July 6, it closed at a life-high and saw a lot of volume buildup moving in.

As far as volumes are concerned, the 5-day average volumes are at nearly two times compared to the one-month volume and similarly deliverable volumes have also doubled of what we have seen in the last one-month.

In the near-term, as far as support is concerned, that’s around Rs 1,256, which is a 5-day low and similarly, further, it will be Rs 1,215, which is a 20-day moving average (DMA).

The reason why a sharp upmove is seen is because of an improvement in its earnings in the last quarter as well as expectations of improvement, going ahead.

