Momentumisers: Here’s why Raymond shares have been rising

Yesterday, March 30, Raymond was up 11 percent and in 2022 the stock is up almost 35 percent. In the last 12 months, it's 131 percent.

Yesterday, March 30, Raymond was up 11 percent and in 2022 the stock is up almost 35 percent. In the last 12 months, it's 131 percent.

There are reports of the company planning to sell its ColorPlus as well as Park Avenue brands. CNBC-TV18 have not independently verified it, but there have been a lot of underlying changes in the company as well.

The key triggers for them are debt deleveraging as well as what they do with the real estate business.

Also Read: Raymond expects four fold growth in ethnic wear biz as COVID ebbs

In the lifestyle business, the company appointed Sunil Kataria of Godrej Consumer as the CEO of that vertical at the start of this month.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.