Momentumisers: Here’s why Linde India shares have been rising

Linde India moved 5 percent yesterday, March 21. It made a new lifetime high; in fact, it has gained 20 percent in the last 5 days despite the markets being extremely volatile.

In terms of volumes, the last 5-day average volumes were seen at 2.1 times compared to the one-month average volume. Similarly, deliverable volumes are also 30 percent higher.

The 4 day low is around Rs 2,944 and the 20-day moving average, the exponential, is at Rs 2,900.

Of course, some of the key triggers that some analysts put are expectations of improvement in earnings.

