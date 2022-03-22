0

Momentumisers: Here’s why Linde India shares have been rising

By Agam Vakil
Linde India moved 5 percent yesterday, March 21. It made a new lifetime high; in fact, it has gained 20 percent in the last 5 days despite the markets being extremely volatile.

In terms of volumes, the last 5-day average volumes were seen at 2.1 times compared to the one-month average volume. Similarly, deliverable volumes are also 30 percent higher.
The 4 day low is around Rs 2,944 and the 20-day moving average, the exponential, is at Rs 2,900.
Of course, some of the key triggers that some analysts put are expectations of improvement in earnings.
