Momentumisers: Here’s why Just Dial is surging

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : June 17, 2021 10:46:47 IST

Just Dial touched a life high on Wednesday, June 16, and closed with gains of around 6 percent. It also hit 13 percent this month, up 69 percent this year.

The level of Rs 1,083 will be a near-term resistance. There is support near Rs 1,045-1,050 and is also likely to see some follow-through, but profit taking at a higher level is always possible.

Wednesday’s price move was backed by hefty volumes, traded quantity was over 1 crore which is 2.4 times more than the 10-day average. Delivery volumes too were higher on an average basis. The stock price is holding above its 20-50-100 as well as 200-day moving average (DMA), indicating a bullish signal.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nupur Jainkunia for more details.