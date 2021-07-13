Momentumisers: Here’s why Jindal Stainless is moving up

VIDEOS

Updated : July 13, 2021 09:31:47 IST

Jindal Stainless has had a big run in the last few sessions and is up 30 percent, from Rs 95 it has moved up to Rs 125 approximately.

In the last session, the average volume that was seen is more than a crore odd shares and not just that, 40 lakh shares is seen in terms of delivery on an average in the last two sessions. Normally it's less than 10 lakh shares.

Fundamentally as well, things are looking good. They have already announced a merger {with Jindal Stainless (Hisar)}, which will take shape in the next few months and the combined entity’s market share will be more than 55 percent.

