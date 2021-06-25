  • SENSEX
Momentumisers: Here’s why Infosys is surging

Updated : June 25, 2021 09:17:09 IST

On Thursday, June 24, Infosys did well and was up around 4 percent. Nifty IT was also the top performer, up 3 percent. So far this month, Infosys is up 12 percent and Nifty IT is up 7 percent.

In terms of volumes, the stock did well. Thursday’s volumes were 1.5 times the average volumes the stock trades at, and the turnover was equal to the preceding two days.

The current stock price is comfortably above 20-50-100-200 day-moving average (DMA) and there’s action from the Futures and Options (F&O) space as well, some longs were buildup and open interest was up 1.5 percent.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.
