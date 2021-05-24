Momentumisers: Here’s why HDFC Bank share price gained 8% last week

VIDEOS

Updated : May 24, 2021 10:21:57 IST

The share price of HDFC Bank rallied around 8 percent last week, while it was up 4.5 percent on Friday, May 21. In Friday’s upmove the stock crossed important technical levels, both the 50 and 100-day moving average (DMA). It did on Friday what it did in all of 2021.

In fact, in 2021, the stock has been an underperformer, up just 4 percent compared to Nifty which is up 8.5 percent and the Nifty Bank is up 10.7 percent in 2021.

Nifty is 1.5 percent away from its all-time high, the Nifty Bank is about 8 percent away and HDFC Bank is 9 percent away.

Therefore, the one thing to watch out for is delivery volume and that needs to pick up. HDFC Bank stock is moving higher but whether the delivery catches up or not is the big question because on Friday despite a 4.5 percent upmove only 36 lakh shares were marked for delivery compared to 3 monthly average of 48 lakh shares.

