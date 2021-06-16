Momentumisers: Here’s why Gujarat Gas has surged and key levels to watch out for

VIDEOS

Updated : June 16, 2021 10:12:28 IST

Gujarat Gas saw a sharp 7 percent upmove on Tuesday, June 15, and it was backed by good volumes. In fact, it trades at a life high at this point in time.

About 20 percent gain is seen in the last 10 days outperforming the broader market such as the benchmark NSE 500, which has advanced as much as 3 percent.

Besides that, there are heavy volumes in the last 10 days. In fact, in the last 10 days, it’s looking at 2.6 times its regular daily average volumes over the last three months. Similarly, the deliverable volumes are also 1.9 times than what is seen in the last three months.

At this point in time, considering the sharp surge, the support is at a 3-day low – that’s the closest at Rs 587 and next support is at Rs 577 – that’s the 20-day moving average, but there is a lot of traction in Gujarat Gas.

