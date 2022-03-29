Momentumisers: Here’s why GSFC shares have been rising

In yesterday’s, March 28, trading session Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals (GSFC) made a fresh 52 week high and in this month itself, it has gained more than 20 percent.

Looking at the NSE data, the traded volume it’s nearly double what was seen in the past month or so; so yesterday the traded volume were nearly crore shares odd on the NSE and the delivery volumes were double what was seen in the past one month.

The holding company has a stake in a couple of companies that have done very well. GNFC, there has been a lot of focus there, the stock has surged. It has a large stake of around 20 percent. It has holdings in Gujarat Gas as well as in Gujarat Alkali and some of these companies did well yesterday.

