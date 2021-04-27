Momentumisers: Here’s why Godrej Properties’ has surged and key levels to watch out for

VIDEOS

Updated : April 27, 2021 10:36:49 IST

In early March, Godrej Properties went to Rs 1,570 and then it saw a correction of more than 15 percent. Going by the data, it appears now that the phase of correction could be over.

On Monday, April 26, the stock moved up 4 percent. The total volume was double of what was seen in the previous 5 trading sessions, more than 10 lakh shares were traded on the NSE and delivery volumes were a bit higher.

So, what are the key levels to look at?

On the downside, it took support at a 20-day moving average (DMA) at around Rs 1,300-1,350 odd mark. The 50-DMA becomes crucial and that is close to Rs 50-60 away from current levels.

So around Rs 1,420 is a crucial level to look at on the upside and it can decisively cross that and maybe it can go to the highs seen in early March at Rs 1,570.

