Market

Updated : May 19, 2021 11:09:37 IST

GMM Pfaudler jumped 6 percent in the previous session, hitting an 8 month high. In fact, the stock has moved up as much as 20 percent in the last 6 odd trading sessions and it’s backed up with good volumes as well.

The 5-day average volumes are 95 percent higher compared to the one-month average. Similarly, its 5-day delivery volumes are also 66 percent higher compared to the one-month average.

Look for support near Rs 4,350 and in terms of resistance, the last time we saw the stock at around Rs 5,000. So keep an eye on this stock. It looks interesting with a lot of strength backed up.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Agam Vakil for more details.