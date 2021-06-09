Momentumisers: Here’s why CRISIL is surging

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : June 09, 2021 09:20:07 IST

CRISIL has also moved up along with the rest of the midcap space. It has moved up as much as 6 percent on Tuesday, June 8. It is at a 4-year high on the back of good volumes. In fact, in the last 5 days, it has moved up 11 percent, outperforming the NSE 500 which has also moved up as much as 2.5 percent.

The volumes in the last 5 days have been 2.9 times what’s seen on a one-month daily average basis. Similarly, the delivery volumes are also 2.4 times the one-month average.

At this moment, a sharp surge is seen, its near-term support is at a 4-day low of around Rs 1976 and that’s also where its 20-day moving average (DMA) is. So, on this level, CRISIL, among others, is looking strong at this point in time.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Agam Vakil for more details.