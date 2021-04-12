Momentumisers: Here’s why Cadila Healthcare is surging in trade

VIDEOS

Updated : April 12, 2021 12:04 PM IST

Pharmaceuticals is a stronger sector right now and the strongest stock in the sector in it is Cadila Healthcare. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday, April 9, and was also the top Futures & Options (F&O) gainer among all the F&O stocks.

The pharma index and pharmaceutical stocks have been underperforming this year. So Cadila Healthcare has been up 8 percent in 2021 compared to the midcap index which is up by more than double, close to 17.5 percent.

The fundamental reason is rising COVID cases, the shortage of Remdesivir and production ramp-up, but technically the stock has crossed all its moving averages.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.