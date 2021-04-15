Momentumisers: Here’s why Bandhan Bank has underperformed Nifty50

VIDEOS

Updated : April 15, 2021 11:57 AM IST

Bandhan Bank has underperformed the Nifty over the last week. It has declined by 7.5 percent when compared to 2.23 percent decline in Nifty and 2 percent in Bank Nifty and even on a monthly basis it has underperformed the market.

Therefore, looking at the volume data, the daily trading volume has increased by 3.4 times over the last week; from April 6 the volume was close to 119 crore and had increased to about 401.5 crore on April 13.

However, the key technical levels where the stock is priced below the 200-day moving average (DMA). So it is not looking strong despite the recent bounce-back that we have seen and there are concerns or collections where there will be delays due to further lockdown or restrictions in the state of Assam and West Bengal.

