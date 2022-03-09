Momentumisers: Here’s why Axis Bank is underperforming

Axis Bank has underperformed Nifty and the Bank Nifty over the last one month and one week. On weekly basis, the stock is down about 10.6 percent compared to a decline of 3.6 percent on Nifty and about 6.3 percent decline on Bank Nifty.

On monthly basis, the stock is down about 16.6 percent compared to a decline of 7.3 percent on Nifty and more than 14 percent on Bank Nifty.

Yesterday, March 8, the daily trading volume was perhaps the highest in the last 27 trading sessions. It was at Rs 1,628 crore up about 2.15 times on a monthly basis. So Tuesday's delivery volume was about 45.2 percent.

