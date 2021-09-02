Momentumisers: Here’s why Axis Bank is surging

Axis Bank has outperformed Nifty as well as Bank Nifty in the last one week as well as in the last one month.

Axis Bank has outperformed Nifty as well as Bank Nifty in the last one week as well as in the last one month. Looking at the weekly change, the stock is up about 6.2 percent compared to 2.7 percent growth in Bank Nifty and 2.2 percent growth in Nifty. On a monthly basis also, the stock is up the vis-à-vis negative return of Nifty, while outperforming Bank Nifty.

The daily trading volume data suggests that in the last two weeks, the volumes have increased by 3.56 times from Rs 453 crore as of August 28 to more than Rs 1,600 crore as of yesterday, September 1.

Yesterday's delivery volume was healthy at around 32 percent levels. On a technical level, the stock is off 2.5 percent from its 52-week high that it hit in trade yesterday. So, this indicates a bullish trend.

However, some more profit booking cannot be ruled out given the fact that the stock is strong and it has gained over Nifty and Bank Nifty.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.