Momentumisers: Here is why Tide Water Oil is on a high

Updated : June 02, 2021 09:26:55 IST

Tide Water Oil made sharp up moves with heavy volumes coming in. In fact, it was at a life high yesterday, June 1. It locked in a fourth consecutive upper circuit yesterday of around 10 percent and it’s backed by good volumes.

The last five-day volumes were about 3-times higher compared to the one-month average and similarly, the five-day deliverable volumes were also high by 2.9 times compared to the one-month average.

The exchanges sent a clarification on price movement to the company for the same, and the company had said that there are no announcements at this point in time and this price movement is purely independent.

