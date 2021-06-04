Momentumisers: Here are key factors behind surge in Adani Group shares

VIDEOS

Updated : June 04, 2021 10:52:36 IST

This week, Adani Group has seen big gains across the board. In the last four days, Adani Enterprises has moved around 22 percent, Adani Power 10 percent, Adani Transmission almost 10 percent and 6.5 percent for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

This year, Adani Transmission moved almost 263 percent, Adani Enterprises around 230 percent; not done with the halfway mark, Adani Power has doubled while Adani Ports, which is a Nifty stock, up 71 percent.

In the last few days, the delivery volumes have picked up across the board with the stock price picking up as well. So, Adani Power’s last seven-day average delivery has been 10 lakh versus 8.5-9 lakh, which has been the three-month average.

However, 40 lakh shares have been marked for delivery for Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission on a daily basis in the last seven days vis-à-vis 15 or 10 lakh shares being marked in the last three months on a daily basis.

